New team of Rotary Mysore West

The new team of Rotary Club of Mysore West for the Rotary year 2022-23 was installed by Rtn. PDG Dr. Devadas Rai recently. Seen are (sitting from left): Rtn. Manjunath, AG Zone-8, IPP Rtn. Dr. B. Chandra, Rtn. PDG Dr. Devadas Rai, Installing Officer, Rtn. Ullas Pandit, President 2022-23, Rtn. B.S. Srinath, Hon.Secretary-2022-23, Rtn. Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, Director – Youth Service, Rtn. G.K. Sudheendra, President-Elect; standing from left: Rtn. Nagendra Kumar, Director – Club Service, Rtn. Dr. Sonia Mandappa, Director – Community Service, Rtn.Jyotsna Belliappa, Hon.Treasurer, Rtn. Paridhei Singh, Jt. Secretary, Rtn. K.B. Kushalappa, Jt. Secretary, Rtn. B.S. Sridhar Raj Urs, Director – Vocational Service, Rtn. PDG Dr. H.S. Shivanna, Vice-President, Rtn.J.P. Aiyanna, Sergeant-At-Arms, Rtn. Dr. N.G. Malleshi, Editor, Rtn. Prof. PDG Joseph Mathew, Co-opted Director and Rtn. C.S. Ravishankar, Director – International Service.
