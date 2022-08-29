It’s raining misery in Ramanagara

August 29, 2022

Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway closed at Ramanagara. Road under water at many places. 50 bus passengers rescued. People climb on top of houses seeking help. CM scheduled to do aerial survey.

Ramanagara: Traffic along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway was disrupted and slowed to a sluggish pace for hours at many places as roads were inundated due to incessant rain over the last 30 hours resulting in mass flooding. Heavy rain that began at around 3 am today has continued, bringing misery.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear and the worst affected places are Arkeshwara Colony, Tipu Nagar and Sangabasavanadoddi in Ramanagara and Bidadi. Visuals from various locations on the Highway showed cars and a bus stranded in the underpasses and service roads which were filled with rainwater. At many underpasses, water was seen gushing from one side to the other, especially the one near Basavanapura village.

While several cars were submerged on the service roads where more than five feet of water has been collected, many were pushed off the road by water that was flowing with great force. Over 50 passengers of a private bus who were stranded in the middle of the road with knee-deep water covering the area were rescued by the local public and passers-by who heard desperate cries for help.

Elderly passengers and women had to be literally lifted by three to four persons towards safety. The Udayaranga private bus was bound to Malavalli in Mandya from Bengaluru. As half of the portion of the bus was under water, locals rescued the passengers through the vehicle windows.

Picture shows the submerged Government Higher Primary School at Ramanagara.

CM scheduled to visit

As a precautionary measure, the district officials announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Ramanagara, Kanakapura and Channapatna. Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed the District Administration to take necessary action. He was scheduled to visit Ramanagara today on a helicopter to do an aerial survey.

“I have taken information regarding the situation by District Commissioners of 15 districts. I have also received information regarding the situation on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. Directions have been given to clear the water on the roads,” the CM said. “I have asked the officials to survey crop losses and provide relief. Nearly Rs. 900 crore are available with District Administrations,” he added.

KSRTC buses diverted

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials said Bengaluru-Mysuru buses have been diverted via Harohalli-Kanakapura-Malavalli-Mysuru. The connectivity between Bengaluru and Mysuru has been affected as roads near Kanakapura circle in Ramanagara were inundated.

Train traffic, however, was not affected and all the trains are commuting between the two cities without any cancellations, confirmed Railway officials.

Toll plaza flooded

Due to the breach in Kanaminike Lake, the toll plaza of the Highway was flooded and water continued to flow toward the adjoining roads. Two-kilometre-long line of vehicles was seen stranded on the road due to the flooding. Heavy rains also flooded Tipu Nagar in Ramanagara. Several houses and roads were inundated in the area. Fearing for life, many residents climbed the terrace of their houses and sought help.

Many commuters and local residents took to social media to warn people not to take the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, calling the situation disastrous. Photos and videos show the vehicles trying to navigate the road and how water has engulfed many portions of connecting roads.

More rains expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert for 19 districts in the State including Bengaluru and Ramanagara for Monday and Tuesday. Rains might continue in these districts for the next five days, the MeT Department said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who visited Channapatna and Ramanagara, urged the State Government to send boats and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue operations. The former Chief Minister, who was en route to Bengaluru, was also stuck as the Highway was inundated.