It’s women’s show all over at bus stands

June 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: It is women’s show all over at KSRTC bus stands in the city after the launch of ‘Shakti’ free bus travel scheme for women in the State-owned buses on June 11. If taken into count, the women commuters outnumber men, giving an impression that men have vanished into thin air amid the growing number of women crowding around the buses.

It is indeed a complete reverse of the pathetic situation that erupted after COVID-19 pandemic struck the country. The people had almost stopped to board buses for the fear of catching the infection. Now, no sooner the scheme was launched, the bus stands are seeing a huge rush of women travellers, who have been preferring the public transport for the journey, making use of the facility.

Barring a few men, there were majority of women passengers in KSRTC City and Sub-urban Bus Stands. The women were seen travelling in groups along with school and college students.

However, women were not seen in Volvo buses, as the free travel benefit under Shakti is not available in luxury buses including Volvo. The luxury buses with empty seats explain how women have been turning away from these buses towards regular buses.