Apply for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme from tomorrow: Minister

June 15, 2023

Bengaluru: Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has announced that ‘the process of receiving applications under Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme will start from tomorrow (June 16) across the State.

Addressing media persons at her office in Vidhana Soudha this morning, she said that ‘Gruha Lakshmi scheme is one among the five guarantees announced by the Congress party in its manifesto, that entitles a woman in each of the family to avail a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,000. However, there is no deadline to apply for the scheme as the applications irrespective of handwritten or typed will be received throughout the year.’

‘It is estimated that the implementation of the scheme will annually cost Rs. 30,000 crore for the State exchequer, but the Government is committed to keep its promise made to the people. Any queries may be clarified by dialling the toll-free number 1902,’ she said.

Applications should be filed through Seva Sindhu portal or at BengaluruOne, KarnatakaOne and GramaOne Centres and no fee will be charged. If people find it difficult to apply online, they can submit in offline mode too, along with copies of Aadhaar card (including that of husband), address proof and ration card, she added.