CET results announced:  Girls outshine boys
News, Top Stories

CET results announced:  Girls outshine boys

June 15, 2023

No top ten rank holders from Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Girl students outshone boys in the K-CET exam 2023, the results of which were announced by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) at Bengaluru this morning.

Interestingly, no student from Mysuru was among the top ten rank holders in any of the seven professional  courses — Engineering, BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science), B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.V.Sc. (Veterinary Science), B. Pharma, Pharm D and B.Sc (Nursing).

The K-CET (Common Entrance Test) was conducted by the KEA at 592 exam centres across the State on May 20 and 21, to admit students into First year Undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Farm Science, Yogic Science, Veterinary Science, Pharmacy and Nursing in Government/aided/unaided Professional Educational Institutions of the state.

The results were announced by Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar at the KEA Office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

As many as 2,44,345 of the 2,61,610 students, who had applied for the CET, had appeared for the exam. According to the results, 2,03,381 students have qualified for Engineering/Technology, 1,64,187 for B.Sc (Agri – Farm Science), 1,66,756 for Veterinary Science, 1,66,746 for Naturopathy and Yoga,  2,06,191 for B. Pharma, 2,06,340 for Pharma-D  and 1,66,808 students for B.Sc (Nursing) courses.

Girls have outshone boys  with 1,29,780 girl students qualifying in the CET as compared to boys tally of 1,14,565.

CET-2023 results is published in KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in.

Toppers

Vignesh Nataraj Kumar (first) of Bengaluru, Arun Krishnaswamy (second) of Bengaluru and Samrudh Shetty (third) of Dharwad bagged the top three ranks in Engineering, while R. Prateeksha (first) of Benglauru, S.H. Byresh (second) of Mangaluru and M.H.Srijan (third)of Hubballi  bagged the top three ranks in BNYS, S.H. Byresh (first) of Mangaluru, Anurag Ranjan (second) of Raichur and Kartik Manohar Simhasan (third) of Jhalawar (Rajasthan) secured the top three ranks in B.Sc (Agriculture), Malavika Kapoor (first), R. Prateeksha (second) and C.N. Chandan Gowda (third), all of Bengaluru, got the top three ranks in B.V.Sc; R. Prateeksha (first), Malavika Kapoor (second) and Madhav Tadepalli (third), all  of Bengaluru bagged the top three ranks in B. Pharma and Pharm.D;  Malavika Kapoor (first), R. Prateeksha (second) and C.N. Chandan Gowda (third), all of Bengaluru bagged the top three ranks in B.Sc (Nursing).

For admission to Medical, Dental and ISMH (except BNYS) courses  UG-NEET-2023 Score/result will  be considered and for Architecture Course, NATA-2023 score/result will apply. After publication of NEET/NATA results, further updates will be published in KEA website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching