Mangaluru cooker blast case: NIA probes ISI link
News

Mangaluru cooker blast case: NIA probes ISI link

June 15, 2023

Accused, who had rented a room in Mysuru, used SIM card, debit card given by Odisha-based operative

Mysore/Mysuru: Mangaluru autorickshaw-cooker bomb blast case accused 24-year-old Mohammed Shariq’s potential connections with Pakistani ISI agents have been revealed through ongoing investigations.

On June 11, the Odisha Special Task Force (STF) apprehended 31-year-old Pritam Kar, a resident of Bhurunga village in Jajpur district, in connection with an OTP sharing scam case.

Shariq, from Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district, was travelling in the auto-rickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with a detonator, wires and batteries when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Karnataka Police Chief later declared it a terror act and revealed that the accused has links with organised terror groups.

It is alleged that Pritam Kar facilitated a mobile SIM card and a debit card to an ISI agent, who subsequently passed the SIM card to Shariq. The Odisha STF has shared these findings with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is currently investigating the Mangaluru cooker blast case.

It may be recalled here that in November last year, it was discovered that Shariq had rented a room at Lokanayakanagar near Metagalli by providing a fake identity. The house near the Ring Road on Sanjeevini Main Road, 10th Cross, bearing number 434, has a passage that led to a small room where the accused stayed.

Rented room at Metagalli vacated: The Police and NIA teams had seized three cookers and several Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-making materials and tools from that rented place. Though at present the Mysuru City Police have no role in the investigation as the NIA has taken over the probe, Metagalli Inspector Diwakar told Star of Mysore this morning that the rented room has been vacated now and all the goods including the accused’s personal belongings have been seized by the NIA. “We do not have any role in the investigation as of now. The room has been given on rent by the landlord to another party,” Diwakar said.

READ ALSO  Former MLA Kodgi dies at 93

SIM card and debit card: As per the Odisha Police, Pritam Kar and his associates have been involved in illegal activities such as sharing OTPs, mule accounts and preactivated digital wallets with cybercriminals, including Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) & ISI agents, since 2017.

Pritam himself maintained direct communication with at least two PIO/ISI agents and had multiple physical meetings with them in different States. Recently, he received Rs. 1.5 lakh in exchange for selling OTPs, mule accounts and digital wallets, according to the STF.

Additionally, the STF discovered that Shariq used a SIM card and debit card provided by Pritam Kar. Pritam has been involved in the sale of thousands of pre-activated SIM cards, OTPs and mule accounts/digital wallets. His prices ranged from Rs. 1,000 per SIM card to up to Rs. 30,000 per account for mule accounts/digital wallets associated with various banks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching