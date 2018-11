Bengaluru: Congress veteran and former Union Minister C.K. Jaffer Sharief (85) was laid to rest at Khuddussab burial ground in J.C. Nagar in Bengaluru this afternoon. The senior leader passed away due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru yesterday. The body was kept at the KPCC Office on Queen’s Road where a large number of leaders paid their last respects.

Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, a close associate of Jaffer Sharief too paid his last respects.