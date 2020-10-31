Jashne Eid Meelad-un-Nabi celebrated at Masjid Azam

October 31, 2020

,Mysore/Mysuru: The Management Committee office-bearers of Masjid Azam Markaz Ahle Sunnath-wo-Jamath, Ashoka Road, Mysuru, celebrated Jashne-e-Eid Meelad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, under the Chairmanship of Hazarath Moulana Mohd. Usman Shariff, Sir Khazi of Mysuru, last evening at Masjid Azam premises here.

Hazarath Moulana Mohd. Anwar Ahmed Nizami Ashrafi, Chief Patron of Darul Uloom Azeezia, Mamballi, supervised the event. Hazarath Moulana Hafiz Qari Alhaj Mohd. Makbool Ahmed Nizami Aamiri anchored the programme. Ex-Corporator Suhail Baig was also present.

Hazarath Moulana Hafiz Qari Mufti Shams-ul-Hudha Chisty, Chief Khazi of Islamic Court, Idhara Shariya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya District, Masjid Azam, Mysuru, Moulana Fasi Ulla Warsi, Vice-Principal, Azam Arabic College, Moulana Abdulla Aleeme Subhani Saheb, Imam Masjid Azam and other Sunni Ulmas spoke on the occasion.

In the night, after Isha prayer at 9.30 pm, the Management Committee had arranged dinner (Tabruk) for the participants.