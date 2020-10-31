Sugarcane growers to stage Statewide stir on Nov. 2
News

Sugarcane growers to stage Statewide stir on Nov. 2

October 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking a fair price for sugarcane, farmers will hold a Statewide stir in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioners and Taluk Offices across the State on Nov. 2.

Announcing this at a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shantakumar said that the Centre has stipulated Rs. 2,850 per tonne as Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), which is unscientific, while the State Government has failed to announce State Advisory  Price (SAP) for Sugarcane. 

As such, the cane growers are forced to hold a Statewide stir on Nov. 2 in order to press the Central and State Governments for announcing a fair price for sugarcane, in keeping with rising costs of production. 

Accusing sugar factories of cheating farmers in weighment as well in yield recording, Shantakumar alleged that Sugar Minister Shivaram Hebbar has not kept his promise of announcing SAP in 10 days, when 15 days have already elapsed. As per the Statewide stir, the sugarcane growers will stage stir in front of Mysuru DC office at 11 am on Nov. 2, he added.

Noting that the State Government has decided to set up paddy procurement centres, Shantakumar urged the Government to alter the procurement criteria in favour of the farmers. He also sought the Government to procure at least 100 quintals of paddy from each farmer and payment of an additional Rs. 200 per quintal as support price. He further said that the farmers will soon meet the Governor to appeal him not to sign the State Government’s ordinance on the amended Land Reforms Act.

READ ALSO  CM holds meeting with sugarcane growers at Vidhana Soudha

Association office-bearers Attahalli Devaraj, Ramegowda, Nagaraj, Basavaraj and others were present during the press meet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching