Sugarcane growers to stage Statewide stir on Nov. 2

October 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking a fair price for sugarcane, farmers will hold a Statewide stir in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioners and Taluk Offices across the State on Nov. 2.

Announcing this at a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shantakumar said that the Centre has stipulated Rs. 2,850 per tonne as Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), which is unscientific, while the State Government has failed to announce State Advisory Price (SAP) for Sugarcane.

As such, the cane growers are forced to hold a Statewide stir on Nov. 2 in order to press the Central and State Governments for announcing a fair price for sugarcane, in keeping with rising costs of production.

Accusing sugar factories of cheating farmers in weighment as well in yield recording, Shantakumar alleged that Sugar Minister Shivaram Hebbar has not kept his promise of announcing SAP in 10 days, when 15 days have already elapsed. As per the Statewide stir, the sugarcane growers will stage stir in front of Mysuru DC office at 11 am on Nov. 2, he added.

Noting that the State Government has decided to set up paddy procurement centres, Shantakumar urged the Government to alter the procurement criteria in favour of the farmers. He also sought the Government to procure at least 100 quintals of paddy from each farmer and payment of an additional Rs. 200 per quintal as support price. He further said that the farmers will soon meet the Governor to appeal him not to sign the State Government’s ordinance on the amended Land Reforms Act.

Association office-bearers Attahalli Devaraj, Ramegowda, Nagaraj, Basavaraj and others were present during the press meet.