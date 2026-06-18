Jayadeva Hospital sees 20% drop in outpatient footfall 

June 18, 2026

Mysuru: Following reports and viral videos claiming 11 deaths within 24 hours at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road, the hospital witnessed a 20 percent drop in outpatient arrivals this morning.

However, the number of inpatients remained stable, including in the emergency section, where more than 20 beds have been kept ready and all of them were occupied. Some patients were also being treated on stretchers.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda told Star of Mysore that outpatient footfall had dropped by about 20 percent, largely due to panic triggered by videos and reports circulating on social media. “Heavy rain in Mysuru and surrounding areas could also have contributed to the decline in patient arrivals,” he said.

“The Government must bring in a law to prevent the spread of misinformation through videos. Yesterday, the Hospital Director met doctors and staff, who have been working tirelessly, and boosted their morale in the wake of the negative publicity,” he said.

Dr. Sadananda added that only three deaths had been reported at the hospital between 8 am yesterday and 8 am today.

“Patients should not pay heed to rumours. We are here to serve them. If they choose other hospitals, they may have to spend huge amounts on treatment. The Director and the Medical Education Minister are aware of the situation and steps will be taken to fill vacancies. At the same time, efforts are being made to bring 30 postgraduate students every year from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS),” he said.