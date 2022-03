March 29, 2022

Jayalakshmamma (92), mother of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha’s Mysuru Zone Vice-President B.R. Nataraja Jois, passed away at her residence in Bagur village in Channarayapatna taluk on Monday. She leaves behind six sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Bagur village today, according to family sources.