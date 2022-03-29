K. Bette Gowda (89), retired lecturer of Geography at Marimallappa Junior College and a resident of Bannimantap, passed away yesterday in city.
He leaves behind daughters Kokila Prasad and Roopa Vital of BEL and a host of relatives and friends.
Last rites were performed at Jodi Tenginamara Road Burial Grounds yesterday, according to family sources.
K. Bette Gowda (89), retired lecturer of Geography at Marimallappa Junior College and a resident of Bannimantap, passed away yesterday in city.
