JD(S) MLA accuses MyMUL of issuing interview letters despite High Court stay

June 15, 2020

S.R. Mahesh urges Govt. to waive off all taxes to be paid by Choultry owners 

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing MyMUL (Mysuru Co-operative Milk Producer Unions Limited) of issuing interview letters to several candidates despite a High Court stay order on the publication of final selection list, K.R.Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh maintained that MyMUL’s act is a violation of the Court order.

Addressing a press meet at his office located off Ramavilas Road here this morning, Mahesh, who is also a former Minister, displayed a copy of the interview letter sent to a male candidate yesterday asking him to attend interview on June 21, in support of his allegation.

Questioning the intent of the Special Executive Body meeting called by MyMUL today purportedly to discuss a directive issued by the Co-operation Department in connection with MyMUL recruitment, the MLA wondered what the meeting would discuss when interview letters to several candidates have been despatched yesterday itself. 

Accusing MyMUL of giving a complete go by to transparency in the recruitment process, he warned of severe protests if it went ahead with the recruitment, ignoring the Court order.

Kalyan Mantaps 

Referring to the Government’s directive asking Kalyan Mantap owners to return advance money to those who had booked marriage halls and subsequently cancelled the bookings due to COVID-19 lockdown, Mahesh, who owns the Sa. Ra. Convention Hall in Dattagalli, urged the Government to waive off all taxes to be paid by Choultry owners to various Government bodies. 

Maintaining that Kalyan Mantap owners were facing severe losses and are staring at closure due to lockdown, he wanted the Government to come to their rescue by waiving off taxes at least for a year.

City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda, MyMUL Director A.T. Somashekar, party leaders Somu, Prakash Priyadarshan, Lokesh and others were present.

