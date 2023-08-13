Move safely on Expressway, Yaduveer Wadiyar tells drivers

August 13, 2023

JITO MYSORE distributes 1008 safety kits

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has advised all to drive safely on the 10-lane Access Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, with more accidents being reported on the Expressway.

Yaduveer spoke during the distribution of 1,008 safety kits to the drivers of trucks, buses, tempos and other heavy and goods vehicles, at a function organised by Jain International Trade Organisation Mysore (JITO MYSORE), an unit of worldwide organisation as part of JITO Sraman Arogyam programme, to create awareness, provide information and guide the drivers regarding the movement of Jain monks and Sadhvijis on foot along the Highways in 40-km radius of Mysuru City, in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, at the North Gate of Mysore Palace this morning.

Yaduveer and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar symbolically handed over the safety kits to the drivers. Each kit consists of a jerkin, first-aid kit, tool box, chocolate and sweets along with the introduction of Jain monks and Sadhvijis.

Jain monks Acharya Sri Teerthabhadrasuriji Maharaj, Sri Pragalajva Sagarji Maharaj, Sri Basantmuniji Maharaj, Sadhvi Sri Tatvapoornaji Maharaj, Sadhvi Sri Poornotamasreeji Maharaj, Sadhvi Sri Viratipoornaji Maharaj, Sadhvi Sri Mangaljyotiji Maharaj and other Sadhu-Sadhvijis blessed the occasion.

Chairman of JITO MYSORE Kanthilal S. Jain welcomed and briefed about the programme. Zone Chairman of Karnataka-Kerala-Goa Zone JITO Ashok Salecha and Zone Chief Secretary Dilip Jain from Bengaluru also spoke.

Zone Vice-Chairman Praveen Mutha, Zone Treasurer Omprakash Jain, Zone Convener for Shraman Arogyam Mahaveer Dantewadia, Zone Convener (Minority) Kavitha Jain, Chapter Convener Chandragupta V. Jain, Project Director Rajesh Salecha, Shraman Arogyam Chapter Convener Rajan Baghmar, Mysuru Ladies Wing Chairperson Bhavana Salecha, Mysuru Youth Wing Chairperson Puneet Srisrimal were present on the dias.

Chief Secretary of Mysuru Chapter of JITO Goutham Salecha proposed the vote of thanks, besides compering with Goutham Salecha and Om Acharya.

Vice-Chairman Mahendrakumar V. Jain, Secretary Premkumar Parlecha, Treasurer Vinod Kumar Bakliwal, Past Chairman Praveen Kumar Dantewadia, Past KKG Zone Treasurer B.K. Deepak Kumar Jain, Conveners Manohar P. Jain, Manish F. Shah, Sachin Mehta and Mahaveer P. Jain were also present.

Dasara at Palace as per tradition

Yaduveer told media persons later “Like every year, forthcoming Navarathri festivities at Palace will be celebrated as per the tradition. There has been a deficit in rain and will pray God for good showers, but without damaging the crops.” Yaduveer also reiterated that he is not interested in politics, as there are many other ways too, to serve the society.