Final rehearsal of 76th Independence Day held
August 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The final rehearsal for the 76th Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations took place at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap this morning. The preparations have been underway for the past two days and today’s was the last rehearsal with tomorrow being a rest day.

During today’s concluding rehearsal, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj received the guard of honour from the participating Police forces, including the City, Traffic, Rural, Railway, Women & Mounted Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police, City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police, Prisons Dept., Police Band, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services and Excise Department. Cadets from NCC Army, Navy and Air Wings, Scouts and Guides, and Bharat Seva Dal also took part.

DCP Muthuraj gave instructions to the Police units involved. Around 450 students from St. Matthias School, 700 from St. Anne’s Convent, 500 students from Metagalli JSS English School and KP Convent rehearsed for the cultural programmes that will follow the parade on Aug. 15.

Seating arrangements for VIPs and dignitaries have been organised and the area has been cleared of weeds, shrubs, and bushes to accommodate vehicle parking.

Parents’ disappointed

Meanwhile, some parents whose children are participating in the cultural programmes expressed disappointment over the absence of prizes for this year’s cultural events.

They mentioned that in previous years, prizes were awarded to the top three winners in the cultural events, which motivated the participating students. However, officials informed them that no prizes would be given this year, leading to their disappointment.

Dy.SP (Mounted Police) K.N. Suresh, Reserve Police Inspectors P. Sasanuru, G.N. Manjunath, A. Nandini and other Officers were present during the rehearsal.

On Aug. 15, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will hoist the National Flag and MLA Tanveer Sait will preside over the event. DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri, MLAs, MLCs and other dignitaries will also be in attendance.

