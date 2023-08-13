10th State-level Advocates’ Conference: Advocates are social engineers, says High Court Judge Sandesh

August 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: High Court Judge H.P. Sandesh has said: “The advocates dressed in black robe who bring transformations in the society by ensuring justice for the oppressed, can be well described as social engineers.”

Justice Sandesh was speaking on the topic ‘The Role of Advocates in Nation Building’ on the first day of the 10th State-level Advocates’ Conference organised at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city yesterday.

“The advocates are not just restricted for arguing in the Court, as they are informed about the happenings in the society and be the reason in bringing changes in the society. Hence they are called as ‘social engineers’, who have the responsibility of addressing the challenges that emerge during the changes in the society,” added Justice Sandesh.

Most importantly, the advocates should involve in creating legal awareness among all in the society. To achieve this, they should deliver related lectures at associations, schools and colleges. The Acts brought by the Government should be followed by the opinions of legal fraternity too, pointed Justice Sandesh.

“The advocates should be honest without deceiving their clients. If they do so, they will be cheating their own conscience. Hence it is utmost important to be honest and create legal awareness among the clients without charging them any fee, besides guiding them. They should be agile in discharging their duty. Instead of making a lengthy argument, the advocates should have the ability of reading the mind of the judges and touch them with sensitive points,” said Justice Sandesh.

Don’t give false hope

“The advocates should not give any false hopes to their clients and work with a clear understanding of the result, before taking up any case. If they resort to give false hopes, it will bring disrepute both to the profession and legal machinery. Even before taking up any case, they should explain the facts to the clients,” advised Justice Sandesh.

Cordial relationship

The advocates who argue in the Court, should share a good rapport outside. The seniors and juniors should share a cordial relationship. The relentless search for justice should be the hallmark of the profession. Justice can be assured to clients if the advocates are prepared and have a clear understanding of the points on which the judges may stress upon.

Instil confidence

The senior counsels should instil confidence in the juniors, besides guiding and encouraging them. Similarly, the juniors should have interest in learning, said Justice Sandesh, telling the senior advocates who must have acquired enough wealth to help their juniors with money to become financially stable. “What is the use in acquiring wealth valued at several crores of rupees. Do we carry them upon death,” said Justice Sandesh.

Most importantly, apart from developing the habit of studying, advocates must develop certain qualities like time sense and discipline. Apart from respecting the seniors, they should allot time like a budget for 24-hours in the day. Apart from practicing, they should also contribute to the society. Advocates should live like a saint and work like a horse, said Justice Sandesh who gave a clear understanding on the role of advocates in the society.

Change in professional dimension

Former Advocate General of Karnataka Uday Holla, who spoke on the topic ‘New Dimensions of Legal Profession,’ delved into the changes in the realm and elaborated on the profession in other countries.

‘Not all who read Vedas grow big’

Those who all read Vedas and Upanishads won’t grow big. Those who respond to the pains and difficulties of the people grow big. Self-conscience is the biggest Court and those who tread accordingly will naturally get ‘courage and confidence’ in the profession. —HC Judge H.P. Sandesh