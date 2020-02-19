Job Rush: Thousands of aspirants attend two-day Mega Udyoga Mela in Mysuru

February 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day mega job fair (Udyoga Mela), jointly organised by Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu District Administrations in association with Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department (SDEL) and the Department of Industrial Training and Employment, began at Scouts and Guides Ground near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city this morning.

The fair, covering Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu districts was inaugurated by Mysuru ZP President Parimala Shyam. More than 5,700 job aspirants had registered online by last evening and the number is expected to swell further.

On the first day today, over 3,500 candidates had attended the mela by afternoon. Authorities are expecting over 10,000 aspirants by tomorrow evening.

The job fair is open for both men and women in the age group of 18 to 35 years having qualifications ranging from a pass in seventh standard to post-graduate and technical degrees. 10 counters have been set up for spot registration including eight general counters and one exclusively for specially abled. One counter has been reserved to provide first-aid for medical emergencies.

More than 150 companies, mostly from Bengaluru and Mysuru, including Wipro, Infosys, Honda, Airtel, Vodafone etc., are scouting for employees.

Speaking after inaugurating the mela, ZP President Parimala Shyam said that the job fair was a boon for job aspirants from both urban and rural areas with over 150 reputed companies taking part. She called upon unemployed youth to make use of the mela.

ZP CEO K. Jyothi said that the Government started the Udyoga Mela in 2017-18 with an objective of providing mass employment to youths. The job fair provides a direct platform for employer-employee interaction and the participating companies will issue employment letters at the spot to selected candidates, she added.

Mayor Tasneem said that Mysuru being the second biggest city in the State should become an employment and entrepreneurship hub. Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, District Skill Development Officer N.S. Shivanna and others were present.

Online registration can be done at www.mysorejobfair.in

The two-day job fair concludes tomorrow evening. With thousands taking part, authorities have made appropriate arrangements for drinking water and sanitation at the venue.