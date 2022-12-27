JSS CMS Alumni Meet held

December 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Centre for Management Studies (JSS CMS), JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, had organised Alumni Meet-2022 on Dec. 24 at JSS CMS Seminar Hall here in which over 75 alumni members participated.

Prof. Channappa B. Akki, Registrar, IIIT Dharwad, was the chief guest. Prof. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JSS STU, Mysuru, presided. Prof. S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar, JSS STU, Mysore was the guest of honour.

Prof. Sridevi Kulenur, JSS CMS Alumni Association Coordinator, welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the objectives of the Alumni Association. Prof. Nagesh, Dean, Management, presented the department growth, achievements and awards while Prof. Swaroop Simha, HOD, JSS CMS introduced the distinguished alumnus.

Prof. Channappa B. Akki, shared his knowledge and thoughts on alma mater relationship and the value system which has to be kept in the life journey. He mentioned that the roots should never be forgotten and shared moral stories to strengthen the value system. He also explained the technological advancement and contemporary changes which are crucial for the survival of organisations.

JSS STU Registrar Prof. S.A. Dhanaraj briefed the importance of alumni association for the enhancement of various institutional goals and accomplishments. He also mentioned that the alumni perception is a major tool to link the sustainable development goals and continuous involvement of alumni helps strengthening the global partnership.

Distinguished alumnus Shivjith, Manager, Learning and Development, Craft Silicon, Bangalore and Chaitra Kurlageri Godkhindi, Manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Mysuru, were honoured on the occasion.

Prof. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JSS STU, in his Presidential address highlighted the National Education Policy’s lifelong learning initiative. He called upon the alumnus to join JSS CMS in various platforms including alumni talks, curriculum development and brand building. Prof. Sridevi Kulenur, proposed the vote of thanks.

B.P. Maheshwari, Assistant Professor, who was also the Faculty Coordinator and others were present.