JSS signs MoU to enhance overseas education
News

JSS signs MoU to enhance overseas education

April 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Training and Placement Cell (T&PC) of JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDP Education India Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru Branch, recently to encourage and facilitate aspiring students to gain admissions in the Universities of English-speaking countries like the US, UK, New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

The MoU was signed between Dr. T.M. Pramod Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, JSS AHER and Principal, JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, and Gautam Guha, Branch Manager, IDP Education India Pvt. Ltd. 

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER, Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER, Dr. B. Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS AHER, Dr.P.A. Kushalappa, Director, Academics, JSS AHER, Dr. Prashant M. Vishwanath, Coordinator, IQAC, JSS AHER, Dr. Vishal Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director, Academics, JSS AHER and Dr. Amit B. Patil, Co-ordinator, Training & Placement Cell were present on the occasion.

T&PC conducts on-campus and virtual placements by inviting leading pharmaceutical companies every year. It also organises skill development programmes for the students. On an average, 90 percent of students are successfully placed in industries.

IDP Education is the world’s leading international student placement company with over 100 centres across the globe. 

