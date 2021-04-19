Vaccination for jail birds this week

April 19, 2021

No face-to-face meeting with family, only e-Mulakat services, says Jail Superintendent Divyashree

Mysore/Mysuru: With second COVID-19 wave creating havoc across the State, the authorities of Mysuru Central Jail have made arrangements to vaccinate 180 jail birds, who are above 45 years of age, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Besides, as a precautionary measure, the authorities have stopped jail inmates’ meeting with their families and relatives, and instead arranged “e-Mulakat” (meeting via video-conferencing) till the situation improves, said K.C. Divyashree, Jail Superintendent, Mysuru Central Jail.

Speaking to SOM this morning, she said there are 180 jail inmates above 45 years and they will be administered vaccine in the interest of everyone. Already this issue has been discussed with Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination in Government Hospitals and Dr. Kiran, Jail Health Officer. The duo have agreed for special vaccination drive this week in one sitting at Jail Health Centre, she said.

RT-PCR must

The Jail Superintendent said new entrants to Mysuru Jail will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test and produce a negative report for the safety of other inmates.

Meanwhile, the Government School adjacent to the Mysuru Jail would be converted into quarantine centre in case any jail bird tests positive for Coronavirus. This jail has 180 staff members and all of them have received two doses of vaccine during the second round of vaccination held for frontline workers.

e-Mulakat : To dissuade families and relatives from meeting their near and dear ones housed in jail, e-Mulakat system has been introduced where they can see and talk to their family over video-conferencing. As far as possible, direct meeting with outsiders will be avoided till the pandemic comes under control. All precautionary measures have been taken to protect the jail inmates and staff members from the contagion, she added.