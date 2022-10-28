Jubilant fans welcome  Appu’s ‘Gandhada Gudi’

October 28, 2022

Packed shows begin as early as 6 am; docu-drama tickets sold out for entire week

Mysore/Mysuru: Late Kannada ‘Power Star’ Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘Gandhada Gudi’ opened in cinemas with much fanfare and jubilation this morning and fans welcomed ‘Appu’ on big screen for one last time by holding some never-seen-before celebrations.

While the docu-drama released at around 1,500 screens in the State a day before Puneeth’s first death anniversary (Oct. 29), in Mysuru, the movie was released in Sangam Theatre and all the multiplexes where the first show began as early as 6.30 am. As it has a runtime of around 1 hour and 38 minutes, theatres and multiplexes are screening six shows per day on a single screen.

As the screening began, whistles and hoots and calls of ‘Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’ and ‘Appu’ literally drowned out the first few moments of the late actor’s dream project and there was happiness all around at being able to see the late actor one last time on the big screen.

Cut-outs of Puneeth Rajkumar have been placed in front of the screening venues and the shows are booked for the entire next week. Tickets got sold out within minutes of the opening for online booking.

Videos with people welcoming the movie with firecrackers and flags with the late actor’s face, fans pouring milk on his cut-outs and captioned ‘Appu Lives On’ flooded the social media.

Produced under the banners of PRK Productions and Mudskipper, Gandhada Gudi stars Puneeth Rajkumar and the award-winning filmmaker J.S. Amoghavarsha, in his directorial. Both Puneeth and Amoghavarsha, also a conservationist, embark on a journey through Karnataka’s rich biodiversity and unravel the vibrancy through a set of riveting first-hand experiences.

“The movie is a glorious exploration of Karnataka’s vast and rich physical heritage and Puneeth Rajkumar’s stunning creativity. The movie celebrates both and the fans are naturally elated. While Kantaara received good response two days after its release, Gandhada Gudi is getting a huge fan following from Day 1,” C.R. Hanumanth, who owns DRC Cinemas, told Star of Mysore.

The title Gandhada Gudi, which means the ‘temple of sandalwoods’, holds a special place in Kannada culture. It was the title of late acting legend Dr. Rajkumar’s and Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s 1973 blockbuster, which also emphasised the importance of protecting the sanctity and the wealth of Karnataka’s jungles.