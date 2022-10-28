Private practice ban in store for Govt. doctors

October 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst complaints of most Government doctors doing private practice and staying away from their official duties, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that the Government is mulling on enforcing a total ban on private practice by doctors who come under the Medical Education Department.

Addressing press persons at Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning after holding a review meeting of Medical Education Department, he said that the measure is aimed at increasing the efficiency and efficacy of doctors serving in Government Medical Institutions.

Pointing out that the Department has plans to start paramedical courses such as critical care and dialysis technician courses at Government Medical Colleges, he said, “We have plans to set up sewage and effluent treatment plants at Government Medical Colleges. Also, importance will be given for research studies and foreign medical publications. The Dean and Directors of all Medical Colleges have been instructed to hold weekly progress review meetings with heads of all departments every Friday”, he said.

Dr. Sudhakar added that Medical Colleges have been asked to meet the target of user fees by the end of this financial year. Highlighting the measures taken by the Government for enhancing resources and revenues of Government Medical Colleges and improvement of their infrastructure he said that the colleges have been asked to make full use of reimbursement being made by Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.

Also, colleges have been directed to submit a proposal on starting dialysis service in their attached hospitals, he added. Instructing the Health Department authorities to hold monthly check-up camps, the Minister said that the Department doctors and staff have directed to have a complete understanding of revised State and Central Government health schemes for their effective implementation covering a large population.

Referring to the plea made by MP Pratap Simha seeking sanction of Rs. 50 crore for setting up a Kidwai Memorial Cancer Hospital in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS Road, Dr. Sudhakar said that the proposal would be placed at the next Cabinet meeting for approval.

Replying to a question on the status of Multi-Specialty Hospital and Trauma Care Centre established adjacent to PKTB Sanatorium, the Minister said that though the building blocks have been constructed and civil works completed, they have remained mostly unused for want of doctors and other staff.

“The Government will make this important hospital available for patient service by appointing specialised doctors, nurses, para-medical and other supporting staff soon,” he assured adding that the Government is taking all necessary steps for improving public health care.

District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Vector-Borne Diseases Control and Food Control Officer Dr. Chidambara, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani and others were present.