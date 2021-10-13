‘Jumboo Savari’ in Palace on Oct. 15

October 13, 2021

Vehicular movement restricted and diverted from 7 am to 6 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), that tourists and Mysureans would throng the city in large numbers on Vijayadashami (Jumboo Savari) Day, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, in a view to ensure smooth flow of traffic and also to maintain law and order has issued orders banning movement of all types of vehicles (except security vehicles and vehicles of VIPs and VVIPs) around Mysore Palace. The Top Cop has also banned movement of vehicles on a few city roads besides diverting KSRTC City and Rural Buses and issuing alternate routes to them. The traffic restrictions will come into effect on Oct. 15 from 7 am to 6 pm.

Ban on vehicular movement

The movement of all types of vehicles (except security and emergency service vehicles) on the roads around Mysore Palace has been banned. Vehicular movement has been banned on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road (both sides from Gun House Circle to Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle [Hardinge Circle]), Purandara Road (from B. Rachaiah Circle till Wrestling Arena), Sayyaji Rao Road (on both sides from B. Rachaiah Circle till K.R. Circle) and Albert Victor Road (on both sides from Hardinge Circle till K.R. Circle).

Parking of all types of vehicles is banned around Mysore Palace.

However, the ban on vehicular movement does not apply to the members of the Mysore royal family and Jattis (wrestlers) who enter the Palace through Brahmapuri Gate via Sayyaji Rao Road. The ban is also not applicable to VIPs, VVIPs, dignitaries, folk troupes, officials and staff on Special Dasara Duty, who enter the Palace through Karikal Thotti Gate.

Movement of KSRTC Rural Buses

There is no change in the route of KSRTC buses arriving and departing from city on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road.

Arrival from H.D. Kote side to city

Buses arriving from H.D. Kote side should proceed on Manandawadi Road, take a right turn and proceed via NIE College Junction-B. Basavalingappa Circle-Sreenivasa Circle, take a right turn and proceed via JLB Road-Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Circle, take a left turn to proceed via Truck Terminal- Race Course Circle, take a right turn and proceed via Mysuru Zoo Road-S. Linganna Circle, take a right turn and move via Gopalagowda Circle-Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, take a left turn near Kalikamba Temple and proceed via Government Guest House North Gate-Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle and take a left turn to reach Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure to H.D. Kote side from city

Buses leaving towards H.D. Kote side from Sub-Urban Bus Stand should reach Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle, take a right turn and proceed via North Gate of Government Guest House, take a right turn near Kalikamba Temple, proceed via Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle-Gopalagowda Circle-S. Linganna Circle, take a left turn and proceed via Mysuru Zoo Road to reach Race Course Circle, take a right turn and proceed via Truck Terminal Junction and Rajahamsa Junction, take a left turn and proceed via Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Junction, take a right turn and proceed on JLB Road-Sreenivasa Circle, take a left turn and proceed on B. Basavalingappa Circle and Manandawadi Road to proceed further.

Arrival from Hunsur, Madikeri and Hassan side

Buses arriving from Hunsur, Madikeri and Hassan side on Mysuru-Hunsur Road, should reach Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Hotel Circle), take a right turn on JLB Road to reach Ramaswamy Circle, take a left turn on Chamaraja Double Road and pass through Basaveshwara Circle and Gun House Circle, take a right turn to Nanjangud Road and proceed via Rajahamsa Circle, take a left turn and pass through Truck Terminal and M.L. Somasundaram Circle (Race Course Circle), take a left turn to proceed on Mysuru Zoo Road and S. Linganna Circle (Chirag Junction), take a right turn to proceed towards Gopalagowda Circle, Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, take a left turn near Kalikamba Temple and proceed via Government Guest House North Gate, Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle and take a left turn to reach the Rural Bus Stand (Sub-Urban Bus Stand).

Buses departing to Hunsur, Madikeri and Hassan side

Buses leaving Sub-Urban Bus Stand should proceed via Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle, take a right turn and proceed via the North Gate of Government Guest House, take a right turn near Kalikamba Temple and proceed on Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle-Gopalagowda Circle – S. Linganna Circle, take a right turn and proceed on Mysuru Zoo Road-Race Course Circle, take a right turn and proceed via Truck Terminal Junction and Rajahamsa Circle, take a right turn and proceed via Nanjangud Road-Gun House Circle-Basaveshwara Circle-Chamaraja Double Road-Ramaswamy Circle, take a right turn and proceed via JLB Road- Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle and take a left turn to proceed further on Hunsur Road.

Arrival from Bannur, T.N. Pur, Malavalli side to city

Buses arriving from Bannur, T.N. Pur and Malavalli side to city should proceed on Male Mahadeshwara Road-Dairy Circle-Gopalagowda Circle, take a right turn and proceed via Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, take a left turn near Kalikamba Temple and proceed via Government Guest House North Gate-Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle and take a left turn to reach Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure to Bannur, T.N. Pur, Malavalli side from city

Buses leaving Sub-Urban Bus Stand towards Bannur, T.N. Pur and Malavalli sides should proceed via Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle, take a right turn and proceed via the North Gate of Government Guest House, take a left turn near Kalikamba Temple, proceed on Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle-Gopalagowda Circle, take a left turn and proceed via Dairy Circle, Male Mahadeshwara Road to proceed towards Bannur, T.N. Pur and Malavalli side.

Movement of City Buses

Kuvempunagar and Saraswathipuram: City buses arriving from Kuvempunagar and Saraswathipuram side should take a left turn near Ramaswamy Circle and stop near Ekalavya Circle for the passengers to alight, pick up passengers and proceed further.

J.P. Nagar and Vidyaranyapuram side: Buses should stop at N. Madhavarao Circle for the passengers to alight and pick up passengers from the same spot to proceed further.

KRS and Yelwal side: City buses from Yelwal and KRS should take a left turn near Dasappa Circle to reach Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle, take a turn and stop at Dasappa Circle for the passengers to alight and again pick up passengers from the same spot to proceed further.

N.R. Mohalla, Kesare and Udayagiri side: Buses should stop at Nawab Hyder Ali Circle for passengers to alight and pick up passengers on the same spot and move further.

Alanahalli, Police Layout and Lalithadripura side: Buses should take a ‘U’ turn at Dairy Circle and stop for the passengers to alight, pick up passengers at the same spot and proceed further.

Arrival from Nanjangud, Chamarajanagar & Gundlupet side

Buses arriving on Nanjangud Road from Nanjangud, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet side should proceed via Nanjangud Road-Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Circle-Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Circle and Rajahamsa Circle, take a right turn and proceed via Truck Terminal- Race Course Circle, take a left turn and proceed via Mysuru Zoo Road-S. Linganna Circle, take a right turn and proceed through Gopalagowda Circle-Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, take a left turn near Kalikamba Temple and proceed via Govt. House North Gate-Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle and take a left turn to reach Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure to N’gud, Ch’nagar, Gundlupet side

From Sub-Urban Bus Stand proceed via Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle, take a right turn to proceed via North Gate of Govt. Guest House, take a right turn near Kalikamba Temple and proceed via Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle-Gopalagowda Circle-S. Linganna Circle, take a left turn to proceed on Mysuru Zoo Road- Race Course Circle, take a right turn and move further via Truck Terminal-Rajahamsa Junction, take a left turn and proceed via Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Junction and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Circle and proceed towards Nanjangud.