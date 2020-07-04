Junior Jaycees sow custard apple seeds at Pinjrapole Society
Junior Jaycees sow custard apple seeds at Pinjrapole Society

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Junior Jaycee Wing of JCI Mysore Royal City took up an initiative for a ‘Greener and Cleaner Earth’ by sowing seeds of custard apple, which contains anti-oxidants like Vitamin C, which helps to fight free radicals in human body. It is also high in Potassium and Magnesium that protects our heart from cardiac disease. 

They sowed 80 seeds of custard apple and also planted saplings at Mysore Pinjrapole Society. Junior Jaycee Chairperson JJC Aarthi Bohra, Secretary JJC Sanjana Baghmar, Junior Jaycee Coordinator Jc Sharmila Dhoka, JJC member Aanchal Gulecha and Akshith Dhoka were present on                                    the occasion.

