K.J George visits Asian Paints site

Nanjangud:  Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister K.J. George visited the under-construction Asian Paints factory here yesterday morning.

However, he had to cut short his visit for just five minutes due to rains. Varuna Constituency MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah welcomed him and highlighted the problems of the locals with regard to unemployment.

George said that a meeting had been called at the DC’s Office in this regard and assured that a proper solution will be found to the problem.

Gram Panchayat President Mahesh Prasad, Zilla Panchayat former President B.M. Ramu, Taluk Panchayat Member Lakshmi B.P. Mahadevu, former Member of State Housing Board T.K. Male Gowda, GP Member P. Girish, Congress Leader Himmavu Shivanna, Hebya Raju, former Member Prabhu and Labour Department officials were present.

July 25, 2018

