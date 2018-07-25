ZP CEO recommends disciplinary action against three GP officials

Mysuru: Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) P. Shivashankar has recommended disciplinary action against a Gram Panchayat (GP) Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), GP Secretary and a Second Division Accounts Assistant for dereliction of duty.

The officials, who have been recommended for disciplinary action, are Yelwal GP PDO Hemanth Kumar, GP Secretary (Grade-1) Tapaswini and Aspatre Kaval GP Second Division Accounts Assistant A.S. Dakshayini.

Following complaints from the public that the above officials had misused their power while performing duties when they were serving at Hinkal GP earlier, ZP CEO Shivashankar conducted an enquiry and learnt that these officials had issued documents illegally following which Shivashankar has recommended disciplinary action against them.