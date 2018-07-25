Issuing fake certificates to foreign students: Court stays suspension of Srikantha College Principal

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Third Additional Civil Court (Junior Division) has temporarily stayed the suspension of Srikantha College Principal Chandrababu, who is facing charges of issuing fake certificates to foreign students whose Visas were expired and thus helping them to stay in city illegally.

A case was registered against Chandrababu at K.R. Police Station in this regard.

Chandrababu, had a MoU signed between him and Sri Varadaraj Iyengar Memorial Trust for taking care of the administration and business development of Srikantha College in 2010 and had been taking care of them with utmost care.

But a few miscreants, misusing the College letterhead and seal, had forged the signature of the Principal and had issued fake study certificates to foreign students to tarnish his image and also the Trust had taken steps to suspend him (Chandrababu), following which Chandrababu had knocked the doors of the Court for a stay.

As the Court was apprised that the Investigation Report was yet to be submitted to the Court, the Court has stayed the suspension, said K.C. Raghunath, advocate for Chandrababu who has clarified that the stay will not apply for the investigation.