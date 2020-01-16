K.V. Kamath is front-runner for next Finance Minister
News

K.V. Kamath is front-runner for next Finance Minister

January 16, 2020

New Delhi: Now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting dozens of people to see how to fix the Indian economy, New Delhi’s rumour mills are abuzz about a new Finance Minister soon after the coming Budget, replacing the current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Former ICICI Bank Chairman K.V. Kamath (Kundapur Vaman Kamath) is seen as a front-runner. Kamath is currently the Chief of the New Development Bank of BRICS (association of emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries.

The Parliament session will begin with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on Jan. 31 and the Budget will be presented on Feb. 1. 

A non-politician like Dr. Manmohan Singh, K.V. Kamath’s familiarity with the financial world is a big positive. Kamath, the banker on whom technology leaders bank upon, is one of India’s most accomplished and acknowledged business leaders. He started his illustrious career in 1971 with ICICI, India’s largest private sector bank. 

In 1988, he joined the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in private sector department. He came back to India in 1996 as Managing Director and CEO at ICICI Bank. In the following years, ICICI Bank expanded its boundaries and became India’s first ‘universal bank.’ 

Kamath spearheaded this transition considered a pivotal point in Indian banking. He retired as Managing Director and CEO to become the non-Executive Chairman from 2009 to 2015. Kamath served as Chairman, Infosys Limited and Co-Chair of World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. He also served on the Board of Schlumberger Limited.

Kamath also serves as an independent Director on the Boards of the Houston-based oil services company Schlumberger since 2010, and the Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Lupin. He is also a member of the Board of Governors of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University. 

READ ALSO  Terror attack in J&K What option India has?

Born on Dec. 2, 1947 in Mangalore to a Gaud Saraswat Brahmin family, Kamath graduated as Mechanical Engineer and completed his Post-Graduation in Business Administration from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. He has received widespread recognition including CNBC’s Asian Business Leader of the Year (2001), Businessman of the Year by Forbes Asia (2007) and Business Leader of the Year by The Economic Times, India (2007). In 2008, Kamath was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching