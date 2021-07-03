K.V. Sampath Kumar: Death in harness

July 3, 2021

Sir,

The death of K.V. Sampath Kumar, Managing Editor, Sudharma, was literally in harness since it occurred on Wednesday (June 30) while he was editing Sudharma of the day which his late father K.N. Varadaraja Iyengar had started in 1970.

He had been striving hard to develop and reach this level by promoting, preserving and spreading Sanskrit among the masses. No wonder, the Government bestowed Padma Shri on him and his wife.

Here I recall two incidents with him, one about 10 years ago and the other a recent one:

It was in October 2012 when he invited me for Sudharma’s 43rd Anniversary where he wanted to honour late Krishna Vattam and myself. I still preserve the memento (see photo above) with Sudharma and Varadaraja Iyengar photo along with a shawl presented by Parakala Mutt Swamiji.

The other heart-touching incident happened over a month ago when Sampath Kumar had come to meet me at my Apartment and our Security Guard not allowing him inside due to Corona protocol. I rushed down and felt so embarrassed to see him in the hot sun holding fruits to offer me. When I wanted to congratulate him for Padma Shri, he so politely said that it is the support given for the growth of Sudharma.

He said he came to request personally for an article from me as he knew my closeness with his father, for the Birth Centenary Celebration of Varadaraja Iyengar in September 2021. I again felt so much humbleness even in his request.

Anyway, I sent the article by Speed Post on Tuesday which must have been delivered on the day of his death. Alas! he couldn’t open it. May God give his soul eternal peace.

– K. Vijayakumar, V.V. Mohalla, 2.7.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]