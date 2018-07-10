Kabini Dam full for second time

Nanjangud: It is for the second time in a week this year that the water in Kabini dam has reached the maximum level of 2,292 feet. The inflow is 35,800 cusecs and the outflow is 38,000 cusecs.

Tahsildar Dayanand, speaking to SOM, said that the officials of the Revenue, Irrigation and Police Departments have been asked to be on high alert and take all precautionary measures to warn the people in the low-lying areas and move them to safer places. Gruel Centres will be opened in Girija Kalyana Mantap to feed the people shifted from the low lying areas, he added.

The boating in the Kapila river has been suspended and if people are found boating, the Police have been ordered to arrest them, he said. It has been raining heavily in Waynad district of Kerala and since it is the catchment area, the water flows into the Kabini reservoir.

The Kabini dam was first full on June 16.