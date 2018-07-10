Road Safety Month: Cops crackdown on violators

Mysuru: Traffic violators, beware. The City Police have launched a special and intensive drive to book traffic offenders on city roads. The drive was launched on July 1 as part of the State-wide Traffic Safety Month where the Cops have been given a free hand to book cases, collect fines and also seize vehicles if need be. Police sources said that each traffic Police Station has been given a target to catch offenders.

Along with common violations like drunken-driving, driving without licence, riding without helmet, triple riding, parking at no parking zones, driving without safety belts and defective number plates and speaking over mobile phones while driving, the Police are also booking cases against those who ride or drive at high speed.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Dr. Vikram V. Amathe said July is observed as Traffic Management and Road Safety Month and they had got instructions from their headquarters in Bengaluru to launch an enforcement-cum-awareness drive till July 31.

“Every traffic station has been asked to crack down on offences including speed-racers and free-wheeling. Dangerous driving, apart from injuring the offender, also puts other vehicle users to risk. We have been tracking such offenders every day and bringing them to book. Apart from levying fines, we will also seize vehicles if the violations are serious in nature,” DCP Dr. Vikram Amathe said.

Teams of Traffic Cops are keeping a close watch on vehicles in Central Business District and roads including Mahadevapura Road, Nelson Mandela Road, Ring Road, Manandavadi Road and Udayagiri where youngsters often race against each other, he added.

Traffic offences are on the rise and the month-long campaign aims at creating awareness. Cases of drunken-driving, driving without safety belts and without helmets will be booked every day throughout July.

The campaign also aims at replacing signal lights, CCTV cameras, damaged sign boards and barricades, the DCP said. Awareness campaigns will be held in schools and colleges, IT companies and other firms to spread the message.

“As part of the campaign, we have identified 10 blind spots in the city that cause frequent accidents and are discussing the issue with the Departments concerned on how to prevent accidents. We are also visiting hospitals to check the trauma centres and ICUs. We are telling the hospital authorities to accord priority to treat accident victims,” Dr. Vikram said.