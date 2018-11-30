Kanaganamaradi Bus Accident: CM to distribute relief cheques on Dec.7

Mandya: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will distribute relief cheques of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the victims of Kanaganamaradi bus mishap, at Vadesamudra in Pandavapura taluk on Dec. 7.

Thirty passengers were killed when a private bus travelling from Pandavapura to Mandya, plunged into the VC Canal at Kanaganamaradi in Pandavapura taluk on Nov. 24. A majority of the victims were from Vadesamudra near Kanaganamaradi.

Addressing a press meet at Mandya yesterday, District Minister C.S. Puttaraju said that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of all the victims, when he visited the accident spot on Nov. 24, following which the Government released Rs. 1.5 crore to Mandya district administration. Chief Minister will distribute the relief cheques at Vadesamudra in Pandavaapura taluk on Dec.7, he said and added that the Government will take all measures for providing more benefits for the family members of the victims.

Continuing, Puttaraju said that the officials have been directed to come up with a report on the erection of railings or walls to canals, water bodies etc., for preventing such mishaps in future.

Stating that transport officials have been directed to seize buses that do not have permits and are unfit for road, the Minister warned that action will be initiated against such officials who do not follow Government directions on road unworthy buses and other vehicles.

Asserting that the Government will pay Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs. 1,750 per quintal for general variety paddy and Rs. 1,770 for special varieties as stipulated by the Centre, Puttaraju said that farmers can supply paddy directly to the mills.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that Government has released Rs. 10 crore for payment to farmers who have supplied sugarcane to MYSUGAR and the factory has been directed to immediately start making payments.

Replying to another query on the demand by Mandya farmers that the Chief Minister take part in paddy harvesting, Puttaraju said that the CM will announce a date soon. MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, JD(S) leaders D. Ramesh, Jayaram and Belur Sridhar were present.