Guv to inaugurate Convocation Bhavan at KSOU tomorrow

Mysuru: Governor Vajubhai R. Vala will inaugurate the swanky newly-built Convocation Bhavan at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Muktagangothri campus tomorrow at 11 am.

The well-equipped auditorium has a seating capacity of 2,000 and is centrally air-conditioned. It is the biggest auditoriums among the Universities in the State, said KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah, speaking to SOM, this morning.

The 1,930 sq mtrs Bhavan has all facilities including the best acoustics, lighting, cushion chairs, carpeted hall and one of the excellent stages with wooden floor. There is also ample lobby space, he added.

The Convocation Bhavan was ready much earlier, but it took time to fully equip it as there were lot of other issues which had to be sorted out first, he said.

While the Governor will inaugurate the Convocation Hall at KSOU and the Academic Bhavan at Mandakalli through remote control, Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate Regional Centre Buildings at Ballari and other places in the State through remote control, he said.

The guests of honour include MLCs Sandesh Nagaraj and Puttanna and MLA L. Nagendra.

Rent for Convocation Bhavan: The Convocation Hall is not restricted just to the programmes of KSOU but it will be rented out for people and organisations to hold academic and cultural programmes, seminars, workshops and even schools and colleges can hire the Convocation Hall.

The rent for academic programmes is Rs. 1 lakh per day and for all others it is Rs.1.50 lakh per day. The rent was fixed and approved during the Board of Management meeting, said Prof. Shivalingaiah.

Governor to stay in KSOU Guest House

Whenever Governor Vajubhai Vala is in city to attend official functions, he always stays at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad and even the protocol demands it. But this time after the officials in the KSOU impressed upon the Governor that the Open University also has all facilities in their Guest House matching the Government Guest House, the Governor has given his consent to stay here itself, said KSOU VC Prof.D. Shivalingaiah.