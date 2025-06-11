Kannada organisation celebrates Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti

June 11, 2025

The erstwhile ruler is a model to present day netas: Prathap Simha

Mysuru: The Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Samiti celebrated Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city yesterday.

Speaking as a chief guest on the occasion, former MP Prathap Simha said that when the then State Congress Government, headed by Siddaramaiah, planned to conduct Tipu Jayanti in 2015, he had urged the Government to conduct Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti officially in a grand manner as the erstwhile Mysore ruler had contributed a lot for the development of the State. Stating that the people of the State should be indebted to Nalwadi, for all the contributions he has made, he said the erstwhile ruler must be credited for construction of KRS Dam and establishment of many industries and undertakings.

Pointing out that he had asked Kannada activist from Bengaluru T.A. Narayanagowda not to drag the erstwhile Royal Family while criticising MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Simha said, he educated the Kannada activist on the enormous contributions of the erstwhile Mysore rulers for the welfare of the State. He further said that it was Nalwadi who first made Kannada as the administrative language of the State.

Stating that politicians of today should work by taking Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar as their model, the former MP said that everyone of us should remember Nalwadi with gratitude for all the contributions he made for the prosperity of the State.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Nalwadi.

District Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Helavarahundi Siddappa, Sandhya Suraksha Trust President B.R. Nataraja Jois, senior Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar, senior Tennis player B.S. Tulasiram, Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Samiti President Mugur Nanjundaswamy and others were present.