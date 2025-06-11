Fresh caste census a ploy to divert public attention from stampede incident: MP

June 11, 2025

Mysuru: Accusing the Congress High Command, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar of trying to divert public attention from the recent M. Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident in which 11 RCB fans lost their lives during RCB IPL victory celebration last week, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar charged the State Government of wasting public money for the conduct of a fresh caste census.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, Yaduveer wondered what would be the fate of the reports of H. Kantharaj Commission and Jayaprakash Hegde Commission now, with the Congress High Command directing the State Government to conduct a fresh caste census.

“The State Government spent over Rs.150 crore on Kantharaj Commission and with the report likely to be thrown in the dustbin, it is a sheer waste of public money,” he said.

“The Central Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already ordered to conduct a National Population and Caste Census. When such is the case, what is the necessity for the State Government to conduct caste census on its own? It is purely a ploy to divert public attention from the fatal stampede incident and the State Government’s failure on multiple fronts, at a time when people had thought that the CM and the Deputy CM had gone to Delhi to apprise the Congress High Command on the same incident,” the MP stated.

With the Congress High Command directing the CM to conduct caste census, people want to know whether Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal were leading the State.

The State Government is facing a severe financial crunch. It has failed to release its share of Rs.120 crore for Mysore Airport expansion works, which has been pending for long. When such is the financial status of the state, what was the necessity for conducting a fresh caste census?”, he said reiterating that the Congress Government was looking at many ways to divert public attention from its miserable administration and failures.

Suspension of Police Officers

State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya questioned the Government’s action of suspending five senior Police Officers for Stadium stampede incident, when the fault lies purely with the State Government.

Taking strong exception to the suspension of the Police Officers and arrest of KSCA office-bearers, Raghu maintained that the Congress Government, the CM and the Dy.CM have lost their face-value following the incident.

“Instead of taking the blame for the unfortunate incident, the Congress Government, in its bid to shrug off from its responsibility, has made the five Police Officers as fall guys,” he added.

“The Congress High Command’s directive to the State Government for ordering a fresh caste census is nothing but a farce. What is more ridiculous is the fact that the High Command has given a 95-day time frame for caste census. This direction comes at a time when the Centre has announced national population and caste census, which would be the official one. The State Government has no powers for the conduct of caste census on its own”, he said.

Lashing out at the 95-day time-frame, Raghu said that it a foolish direction by the Congress High Command as nothing much can be done in this period. He urged the State Govt. not to go ahead with fresh caste census as it would be again a waste of public money.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, City BJP General Secretaries H.G. Giridhar and Cable Mahesh and Media Convener Mahesh Raje Urs were present at the press meet.