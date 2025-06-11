New Ashada Friday darshan package for Rs. 2,000

June 11, 2025

Ashada Shukravara darshans on June 27, July 4, 11 and 18

Mysuru: Devotees visiting Chamundi Hill during Ashada Fridays in 2025 can now opt for a premium darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari, with the District Administration unveiling an exclusive Rs. 2,000 special entry ticket.

Anticipating a heavy influx of devotees during the auspicious Ashada month, the District Administration has, for the first time, rolled out a Rs. 2,000 darshan package — an apparent move to monetise the seasonal surge in footfall.

District In-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa unveiled the Rs. 2,000 special darshan kit this morning during a progress review meeting held at D. Devaraj Urs Meeting Hall in the Zilla Panchayat premises.

However, media representatives were barred from entering the closed-door meeting.

While Dr. Mahadevappa was expected to brief the press about the premium darshan initiative at 2 pm, officials revealed that the package includes priority darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari, prasadam featuring laddu and a specially curated devotional kit.

The devotional kit is said to include miniature idols of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Ghandaberunda, an elephant carrying the Golden Howdah, along with kumkum and a sacred wrist thread (raksha). Final confirmation of the contents is expected during the Minister’s official press briefing.

This year, Ashada Fridays fall on June 27, July 4, 11 and 18. The Chamundeshwari Vardanthi will be observed on July 17.

In addition to Rs. 2,000 ticket, Rs. 300 special darshan tickets is also announced. Free darshan arrangements will continue as well. Each laddu will be sold separately at Rs. 25.

Presiding over the meeting, Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa directed officials to ensure cleanliness around the Temple and provide essential facilities like drinking water and toilets atop the hill.

To manage the expected crowds, private vehicles will not be allowed atop the Hill on Ashada Fridays. As in previous years, devotees will be provided free travel in KSRTC buses from the foothill to the temple and back.

The District Administration has also instructed officials to strengthen security measures by installing CCTV cameras and improving lighting in and around the temple premises. Medical teams equipped with emergency medicines will be stationed both at the hilltop and at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel area to respond to any emergencies.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department has been asked to deploy fire tenders with adequate personnel at Chamundi Hill and near Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds.

The Forest Department has been directed to clear weeds along hill-steps leading up to the temple to ensure safe passage for devotees choosing to climb. Additionally, sufficient forest personnel will be deployed to protect wildlife and prevent disturbances caused by the crowd.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Conservator of Forests Dr. Malathi Priya, Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa, and other officials were present at the meeting.