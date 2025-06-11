Traffic Police check vehicles for school students’ safety

June 11, 2025

Enforcement begins tomorrow; violators to face action

Mysuru: It is a common sight in the city to see vehicles ferrying schoolchildren overspeeding, carrying more passengers than permitted and flouting traffic rules.

In a bid to ensure the safety of school children, the Traffic Police conducted checks on such vehicles across Mysuru this morning, while also creating awareness among drivers regarding traffic regulations.

Autos, mini vans, vans, Omni vehicles and buses are frequently seen transporting children while exceeding their authorised capacity. Taking note of this, Inspectors and staff from all Traffic Police Stations across the city conducted inspections of these vehicles in their respective jurisdictions.

The inspections focused on verifying compliance with essential regulations such as valid vehicle permits, adherence to passenger limits and proper driver documentation.

The checks aimed to promote safe and lawful student transportation, addressing pressing concerns like overcrowding, unqualified drivers and poorly maintained vehicles.

Officers checked the physical condition of the vehicles, assessed the safety measures in place and ensured that vehicles were not overloaded with children. Simultaneously, they educated drivers on the rules they must follow.

Drivers were instructed to always carry vehicle documents and a valid Driving Licence (DL), regularly maintain their vehicles and display the contact number of either the driver or the educational institution on the front and rear of the vehicle, enabling the public to report violations.

They were also told to adhere strictly to the permitted passenger capacity and wear a uniform while on duty. Today’s operation was focused on education and safety checks.

However, the Police have warned that starting tomorrow (June 12), strict action will be taken and cases will be registered against those found violating the rules.