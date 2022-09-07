Karnataka ahead in tackling cyber crimes, tech misuse: CM

September 7, 2022

Inaugurates Cyberverse Lab, Cop Connect and Cyber Hygiene programme in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that cyber crime, drug mafia and the dark web are new challenges and such new crimes need to be cracked down by using new technology and advanced equipment. “There can be no compromise in the war against cyber crimes and Karnataka has a zero tolerance for criminals and the Cyber Crime wing of Karnataka is one of the best in the country,” he said.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating a Cyberverse Lab, Cop Connect and Cyber Hygiene programme that was held at MYRA School of Business in Yelwal last evening. Cyber security is one of the important must-haves in the present day as numerous ways are invented by cyber criminals to cheat institutions, governments and the common man, he added.

“There are new challenges like cyber crime, drug mafia, cracking the dark web, all these new kinds of crimes have to be cracked down by using new technology and using advanced equipment. New technology is invented every day and we need to be prepared to face such challenges. The world-wide-web is crucial for a nation to progress and at the same time, it can ruin a country if precautions are not taken,” Bommai said.

Cop Connect

Lauding Cop Connect, the CM said that it is a novel initiative which will ensure cyber security and add strength in checking cyber crimes. “Intelligence of the users is important in the judicious use of technology but what we have now is a history of misuse of this intelligence. It is important to give prominence to values and morality while gaining expertise in the field of technology,” Bommai said.

Cop Connect will help solve cyber security incidents and create a conducive atmosphere and bringing together cyber psychiatrists, cyber advocates and forensic experts to find solutions. “It will also help create awareness on cyber crimes and provide instant solutions immediately after the crime and book the criminals, he added.

Cop Connect is a unique initiative to facilitate early resolution of cyber-related incidents like privacy breaches, loss of data, financial fraud, cyber-bullying, etc., in an environment which is friendly and comfortable for a victim.

Cybercriminals have the upper hand

The CM observed that advanced equipment, technology, manpower and resources are available to companies and governments but in spite of this, cyber thieves always achieve an upper hand.

He lauded the efforts of Wadiyars of Mysore in bringing an overall development of the Mysuru region. “The same is being continued in the field of cyber security by the scion of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar,” Bommai said.

Higher Education, IT&BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that cyber security is a three-trillion-dollar industry and the Cyberverse Laboratory in Mysuru is the eighth such laboratory in India.

“Mysuru will be a cybersecurity and semiconductor industry hub in the near future as Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited will set up a Semiconductor Fab Plant in Mysuru with an investment of Rs. 22,900 crore,” he said.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar was the chief guest. Titular Head of Mysore Royal Family and Cyberverse Foundation Advisory Board Chairman Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar presided. MP Pratap Simha, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT&BT and S&T Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Cyberverse Foundation Chairperson Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Chairman B.V. Naidu, CEO Sanjeev Gupta and others were present.