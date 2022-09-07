Leopard scare around RBI campus

September 7, 2022

Holiday declared for Kendriya Vidyalaya students since Sept. 1

Forest Department places three cages to trap elusive felines

Mysore/Mysuru: Frequent sightings of over three leopards near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) campus at Metagalli, Bank Note Printing Press, the premises of staff quarters and near the Kendriya Vidyalaya have caused panic among residents.

CCTVs installed in the areas have captured the visuals of a mother leopard with three juveniles roaming in the night.

Residents told Star of Mysore this morning that they are scared even to venture out of their homes and this morning, the head of a dog was found near the staff quarters.

“Leopards have been on the prowl in the vicinity and we have alerted residents and students through WhatsApp and are on guard. Over the last few days, the population of dogs has drastically reduced,” a resident said.

The management of Kendriya Vidyalaya has declared holiday for children. “The safety of children is of paramount importance for us and we have declared holiday since last Thursday. The RBI has issued a directive to us to shut the school to ensure the safety of children,” said a source from the Kendriya Vidyalaya this morning.

Visuals of the CCTV footage of the leopards are being circulated widely among the residents of the area and the Forest Department has placed three cages in its efforts to trap the felines. But their efforts have not met with any success till now.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) K. Kamala Karikalan told Star of Mysore this morning that they had got information about the sighting of a leopard last week.

“Initial reports said that there was only one leopard but now there are more felines. We have placed three cages and our team is on the field,” she said.

The Department has deputed ACF Lakshmikanth to handle the situation and he is accompanied by RFOs and a veterinarian.

“Leopards are known to travel two to three kilometres a day and Mysuru outskirts have a considerable leopard population. Leopards like dog meat and usually do not attack human beings. They are nocturnal hunters and they do not hunt during the day. We have spoken to the residents and officers from the RBI and have assured them that there is no need for panic. Also, there is no need to declare holidays for schools,” she added.

The Forest Department team is continuously conducting combing operation and eight employees are involved in it. “Leopards do not come to the area where there is human scent. Still, we have taken precautions and the team is in constant vigil. We have asked the residents not to venture out of homes after dark and stay indoors. If it necessitates tranquillisation of felines, we are well-equipped and ready to do so,” Kamala Karikalan said.