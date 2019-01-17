Karnataka Government’s flood rehabilitation in Kodagu District: A reality check

Not a single house built till today

Flood victims dread the thought of returning to gruel centres if houses are not ready by rainy season

Mysuru / Kushalnagar: Last August, unprecedented rains triggered by cloudbursts, floods and landslides brought untold misery to the people of Kodagu. Previously unheard of havoc was unleashed by nature, rendering hundreds of people homeless. The result: Many relief camps (gruel centres) were set up in Madikeri and Somwarpet where over 8,000 people were given food and shelter for months together.

It is January 2019 now and this year’s rainy season is set to begin in June and will reach its peak in August-September. But so far, not a single house has been built as per the promise made by the coalition government. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Housing Minister U.T. Khader, while laying the foundation stone for the massive rehabilitation project at Madikeri on Dec. 7, 2018, had promised that over 55 houses will be built in one month.

One month has gone after the promise was made and there is no trace of a newly-built house. Minister Khader, who visited Madikeri two days back, took stock of the situation and told reporters that the government would need at least one year to build houses for the relief victims.

Tourism and Kodagu District In-charge Minister S.R. Mahesh told Star of Mysore yesterday that he has spoken to PWD Engineers and the works have begun since the last two days at Jamboor where a 50-acre plot of land has been identified to build houses. He said that works will be expedited. “The main hurdle was availability and taking possession of the land. It is cleared now and we will build houses soon,” he said.

Areas where houses will be built

The District Administration has identified 4.60 acres at K. Nidugane, 11.80 acres at another part of K. Nidugane, 4 acres at Karnangeri, 9.50 acres and 7.50 acres at Galibeedu, 11.28 acres at Made, 1.88 acres and 1.50 acres at Biligeri, 1.50 acres at Sampaje, 50 acres at Jamboor and 1 acre in Kushalnagar for rehabilitation.

Among the land identified, the Jamboor land is the biggest one where over 400 houses can be built. But PWD Engineers say that digging work at Jamboor has begun just two days ago and till May, only 36 houses can be built. Only at Karnangeri has the construction work progressed beyond the foundation stage.

A LONG WAY TO GO: An earth-mover excavating ground for the foundation to be laid for houses at Jamboor village in Somwarpet since the last three days. Over 400 houses will be built in this village.

Only one agency to build houses

Construction work has been given to just one agency — Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd.(RGRHCL) — and this according to sources is causing the delay. “If works was split among a couple of agencies, at least a few houses would have been constructed by now,” sources said. The work order was issued to RGRHCL in November last year and each house, with two bedrooms, will cost Rs. 9.85 lakh.

A total of 525 houses in Madikeri taluk, 204 houses in Madikeri City Municipal Council limits, 88 houses in Somwarpet, and 23 in Kushalnagar Town Panchayat limits will be constructed. Of the 840 families, 90 victims have come forward to construct houses on their own land but as the district administration has enforced a blanket ban on conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, they cannot build houses in their land but are forced to wait for government houses.

Rs. 10,000 per month promise

Now, none of the flood victims have been housed at relief centres. All of them have been sent away and the government has promised Rs. 10,000 per month per family till the houses are built. Rashmi from Kandanakolli told SOM that they have got the first month’s payment only.

“When we were sent away from the relief centres, officials told us that every month, the money (Rs. 10,000) would be credited to our accounts. But so far, that has not happened. We dread the days and our only hope is that the government will build houses before the monsoon sets in. It should not be like we are forced to live again in the gruel centres that was a nightmarish experience,” she said.

Many of the flood victims have been given shelter by elected representatives and public figures at their estates and other properties including space available at guest houses, travellers’ bungalows known to them. MLAs Appachu Ranjan, K.G. Bopaiah, MLC Veena Achaiah, former Zilla Panchayat President Ravi Kushalappa have accommodated many homeless victims.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials concede that the rehabilitation work has suffered a setback. “We have asked for a grant of Rs. 394 crore and as soon as it comes, road repair and re-laying works will be taken up on a war-footing,” an official said.

The substandard works on the Kushalnagar-Madikeri Highway where sand bags have been placed to prevent landslides. The sand has already started to fall due to road pressure.

Questions on road works

Road works in flood-affected areas are the joint responsibility of Zilla Panchayat, PWD and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The NHAI has taken up certain works on Kushalnagar-Madikeri Highway. Sand bags are laid on the edge of the roads to prevent landslides. But at many places, like for instance near Kedakkal Temple, sand from the bags are leaking, putting a big question mark on the efficiency of the road works.

MLA Bopaiah said that the State government refused outside help and instead took on the responsibility of constructing houses on itself and the administration has failed the people.

If at all the government fails to construct houses before the monsoon sets in, sources said that the government will have no option but again open gruel centres. And the flood victims dread just that.

SHODDY WORKS: The retaining wall that was constructed as part of flood relief measures at SAI Hockey Grounds in Madikeri has already collapsed.

Absence of DC hampering house building works?

One of the reasons cited for the delay in construction of houses is said to be the absence of Kodagu Deputy Commissioner P.I. Sreevidya, who has gone on a two-month leave to her native place in Kerala to take care of her ailing father. Sources told Star of Mysore that it was Sreevidya who anchored the relief and rescue operations, along with Defence Forces, when floods and landslides hit Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks. She ensured that relief measures reach remotest corners and accelerated the administrative mechanism.

Sources said Sreevidya knew well about the house building projects and the steps needed to be taken to ensure that the houses are built before monsoon sets in. In her absence, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Lakshmipriya has been appointed as the in-charge DC. Sources admit that Lakshmipriya does not enjoy the same powers and clout as Sreevidya and she has to ensure that the work on construction of 840 houses for the victims have to be completed before monsoon.

A colony with dilapidated houses at Kushalnagar.

Reacting on this, Housing Minister U.T. Khader told reporters that the absence of a regular DC will not affect the house building works in any way. “I will speak to Kodagu District Minister S.R. Mahesh. Every month 60 houses will be built and we need a minimum of 12 months to build 840 houses. The first phase of 500 houses will be handed over to the victims once the construction is complete. Till the houses are built, the government will pay Rs. 10,000 per family per month,” he said.

With no promised house at sight, flood victim ends life

Madikeri: Anticipating help from the government to rebuild his shattered life, a flood victim, who had lost his house and property, allegedly committed suicide near Madikeri. Family members said that the victim was worried about his future as he was homeless and had no means for income.

Police said that 38-year-old N.B. Charan of Jodupala village near Madikeri consumed poison on Jan. 10 and was rushed to Madikeri District Hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment. Charan breathed his last yesterday. Charan’s family members said that he owned five acres of land at Second Monnangeri and most of the land was swept away by landslides. To make matters worse, his house at Jodupala too was washed away.

Charan (inset) and his house that was washed away.

“My brother was worried as he had taken loans up to Rs. 3 lakh from banks and private money lenders. Moreover our mother Sheelavathy is a heart patient and she needs medicines worth Rs. 5,000 every month. Also, the government’s promise of a house has not been fulfilled. All these factors have made my brother to end his life,” said N.B. Yathish, Charan’s brother.

Charan used to say that the family’s only house in Jodupala was washed away leaving them homeless and he was too worried about future. “We were promised a house by the government and my brother used to struggle to adjust money for mother’s treatment. Now he too is not there,” Yathish said with tears in his eyes. Madikeri Rural Police have registered a case.

Death not due to delay in building house: In-charge DC

In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district K. Lakshmipriya, who is also the Zilla Panchayat CEO, has clarified that Charan’s death was not due to the delay in construction of houses by the State government.

In a press release, the Officer stated that soon after the death, a team of officers visited Charan’s family and upon inspection the team found that Charan’s mother Sheelavathy owned 3.90 acres of land near Second Monnangeri and the property was washed away in the landslides. The family also owned a house in Jodupala that was washed away. The government has already paid Rs. 1,01,900 for the land loss and Rs. 50,000 for the loss of household items and an emergency fund of Rs. 3,800. A monthly rent allowance of Rs. 10,000 has also been paid and Charan’s name was included in the list of beneficiaries where the rent allowance is credited to their bank accounts. His name has also been included in the list of people who are eligible for a house built by the government, the In-charge DC stated.

Charan is a bachelor and had taken loans from private parties and was disturbed as his mother was a heart patient and also was shattered as his property and house were washed away. This might have driven Charan to commit suicide, she clarified.