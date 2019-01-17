Siddaganga Seer critical
Siddaganga Seer critical

VIPs, devotees throng Mutt

Tumakuru: With the health condition of the 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt here continuing to be critical, people from all walks of life and VIPs have been making a beeline to the Mutt to have a glimpse of the ‘Nadedaduva Devaru’ (Walking God) since yesterday.

The Seer, who is battling lung infection, was brought back to the Mutt and he is on ventilator support. He was admitted at Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre in Tumakuru a week ago. With Police and crowds swelling in front of the Mutt, authorities are allowing the public a glimpse of the Seer, but only through a glass window.

“Swamiji is conscious and stable. He has difficulty in breathing and his protein levels are low. He is on ventilator support at the makeshift hospital set up in the Mutt. For the last three days, he was insisting on returning to the Mutt and was getting restless. There is fluid accumulation in his lungs that is affecting his breathing,” said Neurosurgeon Dr. N.K. Venkataramana.

The atmosphere at the Mutt is highly charged with emotion. The junior pontiff even broke down twice while briefing the media yesterday and also during the daily evening mass prayer. Many VIPs visited the Mutt and inquired about the Seer’s health.

Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda visited the Seer yesterday while State BJP Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa called on him this morning.

Scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar also visited the Mutt and enquired about the health of the Swamiji yesterday. “Let me pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari for the quick recovery of Swamiji. He was asleep and I did not disturb him,” he said.

The Mutt’s junior pontiff Sri Siddalinga Swamy broke down as he turned emotional before the media while expressing his helplessness in not being able to entertain the children of the Mutt who have been anxiously waiting to have a glimpse of their most-loved Seer.

