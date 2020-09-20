Karnataka signs MoU with Gujarat companies for oxygen supply

September 20, 2020

Bengaluru: In the wake of reports of shortage of oxygen, the State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat-based companies for the supply of oxygen, said Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he claimed there is no shortage of oxygen. But as a precaution, the Karnataka Government has signed a MoU with the Gujarat companies to get the supply whenever required. This will be supplied not only to the Government Hospitals but also to private hospitals.

He said as far as possible, the Government has ensured the supply of oxygen from industrial houses in the respective districts. Now, with the signing of MoU with Gujarat companies, there will not be any shortage of oxygen in the State.

Action must: Dr. Sudhakar said the State Government has fixed the rate for Corona treatment in private hospital. If any private hospital is charging exorbitant, the patients can bring it to the notice of the Government so that action will be initiated against the guilty. “We need to cross check the allegation of excess bill. Some Corona positive patients may be having multi-organ failure for which there will be a separate fee. There is a different between treatment for Corona and other ailments. This point must be kept in mind at the time of complaining,” he said.