MP urges CM to release funds for Mysore Airport development

September 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, submitted a memorandum seeking funds for development of Mysore Airport in Mandakalli and land acquisition for the Airport expansion.

Responding to the MP’s plea, the Chief Minister has ordered the Finance Department Secretary to release Rs. 50 crore and also instructed to commence the procedure.  

MP Pratap Simha also appealed the CM that there was a need for 240-acre land for the Airport expansion and 115 acre land has been identified by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and urged the CM to release a minimum of Rs. 200 crore during the State Government’s Budget to acquire the said land.

