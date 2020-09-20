Mandi Mohalla footpath encroachments cleared
News

September 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing their drive against encroachment of public spaces, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities on Saturday cleared street vendors who had encroached footpaths in various streets of Mandi Mohalla.

Following complaints that rampant encroachments was severely affecting pedestrian movement on footpaths, the MCC authorities, led by Zonal Officer Kuberappa, cleared the encroachments using a JCB machine.

The authorities evacuated about 70 to 80 shops that had come up on footpath of Sawday Road, Meena Bazar Road, K.T. Street, Kabir Road and other prominent roads of Mandi Mohalla. 

While some of the street vendors and shop owners vacated on their own, a few others resisted the move and entered into a verbal argument with  the authorities.

However, the authorities cleared all the encroachments with Police providing security.

