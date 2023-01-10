‘Kaveri Expressway’ is the right name for Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

January 10, 2023

Sir,

I have been reading in your newspaper about the issue of naming the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway which is likely to be opened by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi by February end this year.

While some VIPs want the Expressway to be named after Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who is primarily responsible to get this Expressway work done expeditiously, has favoured the name of River Kaveri, naming it as ‘Kaveri Expressway.’

In recent times, we have been seeing politicians and social activists showing much admiration to Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, whose contribution for the economic development, social reformation, health and education was unparalleled compared to the other Maharajas and Nawabs of India during the British Raj. Of course, we are happy that Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, whom Mahatma Gandhi called the ‘Rajarishi’ and his administration ‘Rama Rajya,’ is getting his due recognition at least now, though late, under BJP Government.

However, in the matter of naming institutions, public buildings, game sanctuaries, welfare schemes and infrastructure facilities after one person only seems narcissistic and may not be a good idea; no matter we become sentimental and highly respectful to that great person. It will be like Nehru-Gandhi family’s entitlement for such honour of giving their own names to innumerable institutions, public buildings, schemes and more.

This should not be the case with Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV. Already there are three iconic landmarks, namely Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), K.R. Circle (with statue), Krishna Rajendra Hospital (K.R. Hospital) bearing this Maharaja’s name. Besides, the two towns — Krishnaraja Nagar (K.R. Nagar) in Mysuru district and Krishnarajpet (K.R. Pet) in Mandya district — too are named after the erstwhile Maharaja. To this list, MP Pratap Simha has added two more — ‘Wodeyar Express’ train and Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar Airport (K.R. Airport).

Even the former four-time MP of Wadiyar family, Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, could not do this. But the young MP Pratap Simha could do it. All these years nobody had thought of honouring Wadiyar in this way.

Similarly, it was MP Pratap Simha who got the name of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV to Mandakalli Airport which will in a few years time become an international airport. Therefore, I hope that Pratap Simha’s suggestion would be taken in right spirit by the VIPs towards whom Pratap Simha has much respect and deference.

Yes. Why not? When in UP one highway is named ‘Namami Gange’ and another ‘Yamuna’ while in MP a highway is named ‘Narmada’, all names of rivers, why we, specially Kannadigas, not name the now pride of a Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, as ‘Kaveri Expressway’? Who knows, smart Tamilians may give this name to their highway leaving us embarrassed! We have just one chance to do so. Now. Mother Kaveri deserves only National Highway of this size, 10-lane, to bear her name. Not any country road or a bylane. We should not miss this opportunity to honour Mother Kaveri.

In Star of Mysore dated Jan. 8, I have seen Pratap Simha’s reasoning for proposing the name ‘Kaveri Expressway.’ I am inclined to agree with him and my opinion is that the name ‘Kaveri Expressway’ is the right one, all things considered.

– K.B. Ganapathy, Senior Journalist, Mysuru, 9.1.2023

