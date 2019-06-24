Kempegowda Jayanti to be celebrated in a grand manner on June 27

Mysuru: Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh has said that Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti will be celebrated in a grand manner in the city on June 27.

Speaking at a preliminary meeting organised by the Vokkaliga Sangha at Bandanthamma Kalamma Samudaya Bhavan on New Kantharaj Urs road here recently, Mahesh called for an apolitical celebration of Kempegowda Jayanti with the involvement of all sections of society.

Pointing out that Kempegowda Jayanti will be celebrated across the State, he suggested for inviting religious heads from other communities also.

Calling for celebrating the Jayanti in a simple but purposeful manner, the Minister said the modalities of the celebrations will be discussed with District in-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda. He further said that the Vokkaliga Samaja saying that no holiday was needed for Kempegowda Jayanti can be a model to others.

MLA L. Nagendra said that community members must participate in large numbers and thus ensure the success of the Jayanti. Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Vokklaliga Sangha President Mahalingam said that the Sangha would donate Rs. 50,000 for Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations and appealed the well-off community members for making liberal donations for the same.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, leaders Prasanna N. Gowda, Rajkumar, Prashanth, Sannaswamygowda, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Y.D. Rajanna, Corporator SBM Manju and others were present.

