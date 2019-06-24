Rail services resume as usual

Mysore: After a week of inconvenience to Rail passengers and daily commuters, who were dependent on trains for travel, the Rail services from the City Railway Station resumed as usual from this morning.

To take up a major yard remodelling work at the City Railway Station, the Railway authorities had cancelled around 30 trains that were travelling to Bengaluru and other cities for a week from June 16 to 23. Also, 15 trains were partially cancelled and five others were diverted. This apart, a few trains like Chennai Express were departing from Pandavapura, over 20 kms from the city on Mysuru-Bengaluru section.

As the remodelling work was completed within the set deadline, the Rail services to and from Mysuru resumed as usual from early this morning, according to the Railway authorities.

The resumption of Rail services in full has brought relief to thousands of commuter who take trains to reach their destination.

