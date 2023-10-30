Kerala blast: Law and Order ADGP holds security meeting in city

October 30, 2023

Karnataka heightens alert along Kerala border; suspect vehicles to be under scanner

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the serial blasts at a Christian religious convention in Kerala yesterday killing three persons and injuring several others, the neighbouring State of Karnataka has elevated its security alert level for both the Police and security agencies, particularly along the border.

The Karnataka Government has issued instructions for law enforcement to intensify monitoring in border areas and increase the presence of personnel.

Random vehicle checks will be carried out at all entry points from Kerala into Karnataka.

There are seven major and seven minor entry points into Karnataka from Kerala, and a higher number of police personnel will be deployed at each of these locations.

To discuss security measures, the in-charge Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order, Umesh Kumar, convened a meeting with Superintendents of Police (SPs), Additional SPs, Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SPs), and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) from Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts under the Southern Range, along with top officers from Mysuru city. The meeting was held at the SP Office auditorium this morning.

ADGP Umesh Kumar, who arrived in the city at 4 pm yesterday, stayed in the city overnight.

Southern Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Mysuru SP Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. Nandini, DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi were also present.

ADGP Umesh Kumar instructed the Bomb Detection and Disposal teams, Anti-Sabotage Check teams and Dog Squads to intensify their vigilance, especially along inter-State borders. He also directed the Police to conduct checks on suspected vehicles, question the occupants, inspect for potential transportation of weapons and promptly report any findings to their superiors.

He advised the Police to check foreign students to ensure they are not staying beyond their visa expiration and to take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The meeting also discussed a range of cases, including those related to SC and ST, harassment, women and children, major house burglaries, criminal investigations, and human trafficking cases.

ADGP Umesh Kumar sought feedback from the attending Police officers.