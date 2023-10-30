Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway needs rectification: Mandya DC

October 30, 2023

DC Dr. Kumara writes to NHAI, says unfinished works leading to accidents

Srirangapatna: Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), drawing attention to certain unattended and incomplete works on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (NH-275) that are leading to accidents and posing risks to public safety.

The letter, dated Oct. 25, addressed to V.P. Brahmankar, Regional Officer at NHAI in Bengaluru, requests the officer’s personal intervention to address these issues on the Nidaghatta-

Srirangapatna stretch of NH-275, which falls under Mandya district’s jurisdiction.

The primary concern is ensuring public safety and preventing loss of life and injuries.

Dr. Kumara emphasised that these issues have been consistently raised by the public and elected representatives, necessitating urgent rectification.

The Deputy Commissioner’s letter outlines eight major works and their locations that remain incomplete, along with the necessary actions that NHAI should take. Additionally, there are a couple of other locations with pending works that require immediate attention.

Incomplete drain works on service roads are causing safety hazards in several villages, including Nidaghatta, Maddur, Mobbalagere, Gejjalagere, Hanakere, Boodanuru, Ummadahalli, Induvalu, Sundahalli, Yeliyuru, Kalenahalli, Kodshettipura, Gananguru, Gow- dahalli and other villages in Mandya district.

During the highway construction, NHAI removed streetlights installed by the local Gram Panchayat in Hanakere, Boodanuru, Induvalu, Sundahalli, Yeliuru, Kalenahalli, Kodishettipura and Gananguru. These streetlights are crucial for the safety of villagers and underpasses. The DC has requested NHAI to reinstall the streetlights on a priority basis.

Dr. Kumara noted the presence of unscientific road humps on service roads near underpasses in various villages, hindering smooth traffic flow. He has called for the replacement of these humps in compliance with standards and the installation of scientifically designed road humps.

The letter underscores the importance of providing foot overbridges to allow pedestrians to cross the highway safely and prevent accidents. NHAI has been asked to make provisions for these bridges at multiple locations, including Rudrakshipura, Mobbalagere, Gejjalagere, Boodanuru, Kalenahalli, Siddapura, Gananguru, Gowdahalli and other villages.

Dr. Kumara has also requested the construction of drain-cum-footpaths at various locations along the Mandya stretch of the highway. He highlighted that the movement of farmers and cattle has become challenging due to increased traffic on the service roads.

An underpass has been sought at Hanakere and Gowdahalli villages, following discussions in a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha on June 26, 2023. The DC stressed that this is a long-pending public demand and NHAI should initiate construction urgently.

NHAI has been urged to undertake various works, including installing signboards, road markings and raising median heights at accident-prone zones at locations such as Maddur, Ummadahalli Gate, Induvalu, Sundahalli Ragimuddanahalli and Garudanaukkada.

A spot inspection was carried out by the Mandya DC and SP, along with MLAs of Srirangapatna and Maddur, who identified incomplete works left unattended in the middle of the road. As a result, the unfinished works are leading to accidents on this Expressway from Nidaghatta to Srirangapatna, the DC noted in his letter, sharing location-wise details.

The DC’s letter also highlights eight other issues in Srirangapatna, including incomplete drain works at Induvalu, Sundahalli, Yeliyuru, two locations at Kodishettipura, near the Gananguru Toll Plaza and incomplete drain and footpath works at Gowdahalli.

In Maddur taluk, over 16 unfinished works have been identified, encompassing tasks such as incomplete slip road construction, service road diversion for two-wheeler safety, unfinished rainwater-carrying pipes, incomplete drain construction and proper design of areas where traffic merges from service roads to the Expressway.