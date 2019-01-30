Kidnap and Murder: Abductors collect Rs.2.22 lakh cash from oil merchant, Kill him at Bannur



Mysuru: An oil merchant from city was kidnapped and murdered by a gang after taking Rs.2.22 lakh from the victim’s brother-in-law. The accused used the victim’s scooter to fetch money, kidnapped him to Bannur, murdered him and dumped the body in a dry canal.

The oil merchant has been identified as 35-year-old Senthil, a resident of Veene Seshanna Road at K.R. Mohalla or Fort Mohalla behind Shanthala Theatre. His body was found by some local villagers inside Raja Parameshwari Canal at Bidrallihundi that has gone dry. The body was found yesterday morning and the Bannur Police had registered a case.

On searching the body, the Police found the identity of the oil merchant and informed the City Police. When Senthil’s family was informed, they told the Police that Senthil had left home on Monday morning and had not returned home.

The family members told the Police that on Monday, at around 10.45 pm, Senthil called his brother-in-law Nikhil over phone and told him to come near Gun House Circle with Rs.2.22 lakh cash. Police said that as per the instruction from Senthil, Nikhil went with the money.

Nikhil was told that two persons would come to Gun House Circle on his (Senthil’s) Suzuki Access scooter (KA-09 EZ-8138) and he should make sure about their identity and hand over the money. Accordingly, Nikhil reached the Gun House Circle at around 11.30 pm with the cash. Nikhil then called Senthil on his mobile phone and told him that two persons had come on the said scooter and were waiting at the designated place. Senthil asked Nikhil to hand over the money to the two persons and Nikhil followed the former’s instructions.

Nikhil told the Police that he did not ask the names of the two persons but just followed his brother-in-law’s instructions and left the place.

Initial investigation revealed that after taking the cash from Nikhil, the two persons along with some others took Senthil to Bannur and allegedly murdered him, the Police said. There are grievous marks on Senthil’s head and eyes. Police said that Senthil would have had a dispute with the assailants over some financial transaction.

After murdering Senthil, his body was dumped in the Bidrallihundi Canal. His scooter, mobile phone and cash have been taken away by the assailants. Bannur Inspector Ajay and Circle Inspector Lava have booked a case. A special team has been formed to trace the killers. Police are examining CCTV footages around Gun House Circle and are tracing the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the victim and the killers.